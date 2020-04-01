Telangana stitches masks of a different kind amid coronavirus pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dhanalakota Saikiran from Cheriyal village of Siddipet district uses khadi cloth with natural dye to create artistic wonders. This dying art specialises in using natural products such as chalk powder, rice starch, Tirumani gum, and brushes made of squirrel’s tail. A BFA in painting from Sri Venkateswara College of Fine Arts, Hyderabad, he tells us about masks he makes, but of a different kind.

At what age did you start practising this art?

My great great grandfather used to practise this and from that time onwards we are into this profession. It’s been 400 years our family is carrying this tradition. I was born in Cheriyal and started learning this art during the school days only. After school my brother and I used to sit with my father and learn the technique.

Are you a full-time artist? How do you promote your products?

Yes, I am a full time artist. Right now we are getting good orders. We promote our products on Facebook and Instagram and sell our products online.

Is this lucrative these days?

With the increase in handicraft work the demand has also increased. People now see this as a status symbol. A modern touch to product adds a different touch which attracts people into buying it. Quite surprisingly youngsters approach us for buying.

How do you enjoy teaching this art?

Cheriyal is a dying art and I want to teach the younger generation. I conduct so many workshops in schools, colleges, etc. and also take part in so many exhibitions and seminars to preach the significance of the legacy. I conduct or take part in three workshops a month around the country in campuses.

What is your biggest achievement? What do you tell the youth?

Winning state award from Telangana State Handicrafts Development in 2017 for a Dasavathara painting. We have to create ourselves capable enough to grab those opportunities. (Inputs and photographs by Raghu Vamsa Prasad)