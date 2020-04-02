STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress slams Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao over salary cuts of government employees

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed the CM for asking private companies to give full salaries to their employees, while slashing salaries of government employees by 50 per cent.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Condemning the slashing of salaries of State government employees, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the crisis was a result of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s financial mismanagement. 

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he slammed the CM for asking private companies to give full salaries to their employees, while slashing salaries of government employees by 50 per cent.

"The CM, in his speech in the Assembly during the Budget session, had assured that the government was ready to spend Rs 10,000 crore to deal with the Coronavirus situation, if need be. However, after a week of lockdown, the tables have turned with the announcement of cuts in salaries citing economic slowdown," he said. 

‘Want us to starve?’

Following the State government’s decision to cut salaries of government employees, the Telangana Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Welfare Association asked if the government wanted employees to starve and serve the people.

In a statement on Wednesday, the VRO Welfare Association president Garike Upendra Rao asked the chief minister whether the government was unable to see the hard work of the Revenue employees, especially VROs, who are playing  a crucial role in combating the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Congress K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp