Congress slams Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao over salary cuts of government employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the slashing of salaries of State government employees, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the crisis was a result of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s financial mismanagement.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he slammed the CM for asking private companies to give full salaries to their employees, while slashing salaries of government employees by 50 per cent.

"The CM, in his speech in the Assembly during the Budget session, had assured that the government was ready to spend Rs 10,000 crore to deal with the Coronavirus situation, if need be. However, after a week of lockdown, the tables have turned with the announcement of cuts in salaries citing economic slowdown," he said.

‘Want us to starve?’

Following the State government’s decision to cut salaries of government employees, the Telangana Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Welfare Association asked if the government wanted employees to starve and serve the people.

In a statement on Wednesday, the VRO Welfare Association president Garike Upendra Rao asked the chief minister whether the government was unable to see the hard work of the Revenue employees, especially VROs, who are playing a crucial role in combating the Covid-19 outbreak.