COVID-19 lockdown: Over 100 Telangana families stranded in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 100 families from Telangana were stranded in Nellore amid the country-wide lockdown without proper food and accommodation. City-based activist Amjed Ullah Khan requested the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to ensure their safe return.

The families, which include the elderly and minors from Telangana, had gone for a religious ceremony at Dargah Hazrath Al- Haj Syed Khawja Rahmatullah Nayeb-E-Rasool (RA) in Rahmatabad. "First, it was the 12-hour Janata Curfew and later a 24-hour lockdown.This was extended to March 31 and now it is up to April 14. This too may be extended on seeing the fast spread of the novel coronavirus," they said.

After a notice from the authorities concerned, the managing committee of the dargah stopped all activities on its premises. Due to the lockdown, there is no food and accommodation for the pilgrims from Telangana.