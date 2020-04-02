How are doctors, medical staff being protected amid coronavirus pandemic: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform it about the measures being taken to protect the lives of doctors, healthcare workers, and staff of sample collection/lab testing centres fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

A division bench, comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and K Lakshman, passed this order in a PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by city advocate R Sameer Ahmed.

Ahmed, in his letter, said a government doctor approached him stating that the State government directed medical practitioners/civil assistant surgeons serving in primary and urban health centres to visit the residence of every COVID-19 suspect and examine them. They were also directed to counsel them and their families, who recently travelled abroad.

The practitioners and surgeons were told to do this every day till the end of the 14-day incubation period. As per the government’s directions, medical practitioners, with their team consisting of multi-purpose health assistants, ‘asha karyakartas’, officers from the municipality, revenue and local police, were sincerely rendering their noble services by risking their lives, the letter read.

The government, which is duty-bound to protect the doctors and their assisting staff, was putting their lives at risk by not providing complete personal protection equipment (PPE) such as N-95 respirator masks, face shields, goggles, gowns, shoe covers and head covers, Ahmed said.

He urged the court to direct the Central and State machinery to provide complete PPE to all medical practitioners and their staff. State AG, BS Prasad, informed the court that the Centre issued necessary guidelines on the use of PPE, which doctors and other staff concerned have to follow. The machinery provided required PPE , he said. The bench posted the matter to April 6 for further hearing.