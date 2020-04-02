No work in underground mines: Singareni Collieries Company

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) suspended all its operations in all underground mines/departments by declaring a lay-off for all employees from Wednesday till April 14 or until the lockdown is lifted. The temporary lay-off was announced to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

However, the mechanised sections in ALP, VK-7 Inc, Shanthikhani, GOK-11A Inc and Kondapur mines and also open cast mines/projects shall be in operation till further orders, according to a circular issued by the SCCL.

The SCCL said that all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as will be continued. The SCCL said that the lay-off wages will be paid to the workers. Meanwhile, CITU State general secretary M Saibabu alleged that the SCCL management did not announce the lockdown beforehand, as the management had to pay full wages to workers during lockdown period.