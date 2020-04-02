STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana, Andhra scramble to track down visitors to Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi

The state governments seem to have acted late, as the tracking and quarantining measures could have been put in place much earlier, even helping in saving some lives.

Published: 02nd April 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on a masked man as he leaves the Nizamuddin area, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on a masked man as he leaves the Nizamuddin area, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus. (Photo| PTI)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments are currently scrambling to track and quarantine residents who went to the Markaz convention at Nizamuddin, Delhi, which has turned out to be the new epicentre of COVID-19 in the country. However, the state governments seem to have acted late, as the tracking and quarantining measures could have been put in place much earlier, even helping in saving some lives.

As Express finds out, a three-day outreach programme by Tabilghi Jamaat known as ‘Jod’ specifically for followers from AP was held at the Markaz two weeks ago - on March 15, 16 and 17, which was attended by many people from the two Telugu states. It was after this event that many people returned to the two states, who are now being traced.

Muslim elders promise to cooperate with health workers 

Though the local people did not assault them, they, however, abused them verbally. The officials confirmed the incident and felt that the locals were under the impression that the staff were there to do a survey for the National Population Register (NPR). The teams comprised ANMs and ASHA workers, who were trying to identify the individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms when the people obstructed them.

The team members were upset about the fact that at a time when they were working in a high-risk environment, they were facing assaults and abuses instead of cooperation from people. "We completed the work in Quilla area under police supervision," one of the team members said. DMHO M Sudharshanam brought the incident to the notice of the district collector.

Later, the collector, after consulting R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, called a meeting with Muslim elders where the latter promised to cooperate with the health workers.

3,700 people screened

In Karimnagar, the Health Department and the IMA jointly conducted the second phase of screening of people in the red zone. Collector K Shashanka also took part in the screening programme. According to DMHO G Sujatha, about 55 health teams screened about 3,700 people on Wednesday. Also, security has been beefed up in Karimnagar in the wake of  Nizamabad incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Markaz convention Telangana Markaaz AP Markaaz attendees Tabilghi Jamaat Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp