Telangana CM KCR apprises Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of steps taken to curb COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and explained to her the State government’s efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with the Chief Ministers on Thursday, Rao called on the Governor and explained to her the measures taken by the government, especially quarantining a large number of people who attended the prayer meeting at Nizamuddin in Delhi in just two days.

According to sources, the Governor complimented the State government’s efforts in controlling the spread of the dreaded virus. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Health Secretary Shanti Kumari.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with officials, which went on till 11 pm. He discussed at length the further steps to be taken to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Telangana.

Governor distributes food

Meanwhile, the Governor distributed food at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Officials at the Raj Bhavan state that food packets will be given to the poor and needy every day between 12 noon and 1 pm for two more weeks till the coronavirus threat is contained.

The Governor also extended Sri Rama Navami greetings to the people. "Let us pray to Lord Rama to give us enough strength to combat the Coronavirus outbreak," she said in her message.