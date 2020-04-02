Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali denied entry, returns without meeting CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was on his way to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, he was reportedly stopped by a few constables at the entrance of Pragathi Bhavan. It was initially reported that he was denied entry into the premises.

But later in the day, the Home Minister’s Office clarified that he had returned because the CM was on his way to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. According to sources, when the Home Minister went to Pragathi Bhavan at 4 pm on Wednesday, the constables posted at the first entry point told him that “he had no clearance to enter the premises.” Mahmood Ali returned.

Later, the police personnel permitted DGP M Mahender Reddy into the premises as he was one of the invitees in a meeting called by the CM. The HM’s Office, meanwhile, maintained that he was not denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan by the security.