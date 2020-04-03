STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Don’t communalise Markaz Nizamuddin incident, says Asaduddin Owaisi

He also slammed PM Modi’s call to clap in a bid to express gratitude to health workers on the day of Janata curfew.

Published: 03rd April 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the alleged communalisation over the Markaz Nizamuddin incident that he claims has derailed the fight against Coronavirus. He also lashed out on the media for giving Covid-19 a religion post the Jamaat issue.

“No country is relating it to religion. It is a pandemic and has nothing to do with any religion,” he said. According to him, the congregation is being exploited to “blame all Muslims” for the rising Covid-19 cases.

ALSO READ | 'Pure cruelty': Owaisi slams Central government on ignoring migrant workers’ plight

He said the day the event began, the Health Ministry said Coronavirus was “not a health emergency”. “Why did Parliament not close (on March 13)?” he asked.

He also slammed PM Modi’s call to clap in a bid to express gratitude to health workers on the day of Janata curfew. “Thousands of people were on the road... But you turned a blind eye to this,” Owaisi said. Stating that those who died of Covid are martyrs and not accused, he said, “People visited different States from Delhi, but blaming Islam is wrong”.

WATCH | Quarantine is not against Islamic laws: Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Nizamuddin congregation Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp