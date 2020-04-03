COVID-19: Don’t communalise Markaz Nizamuddin incident, says Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the alleged communalisation over the Markaz Nizamuddin incident that he claims has derailed the fight against Coronavirus. He also lashed out on the media for giving Covid-19 a religion post the Jamaat issue.

“No country is relating it to religion. It is a pandemic and has nothing to do with any religion,” he said. According to him, the congregation is being exploited to “blame all Muslims” for the rising Covid-19 cases.

He said the day the event began, the Health Ministry said Coronavirus was “not a health emergency”. “Why did Parliament not close (on March 13)?” he asked.

He also slammed PM Modi’s call to clap in a bid to express gratitude to health workers on the day of Janata curfew. “Thousands of people were on the road... But you turned a blind eye to this,” Owaisi said. Stating that those who died of Covid are martyrs and not accused, he said, “People visited different States from Delhi, but blaming Islam is wrong”.

