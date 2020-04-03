COVID-19: Nizamabad healthcare workers worry over door-to-door survey to trace people with symptoms

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Several officials and healthcare workers in Nizamabad seem hesitant to conduct a door-to-door survey to trace people showing symptoms of the novel Coronavirus in the absence of infrared thermal screening equipment.

While the survey is under way in parts of Nizamabad town and other areas of the district, healthcare workers urged their higher-ups to provide them with infrared thermal screening equipment.

This comes after one person, showing the symptoms, died at Government General Hospital and two others tested positive. Also, some people from a group of 53 from the district, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat, are in isolation.

The District Medical and Health staff, and allied departments, were told to survey every house to check for probable Covid-19 patients.

But some officials believe that the task would not deliver the desired results. They urged people to voluntarily visit hospitals if they were suffering from the symptoms.

Officials said the State should form teams and conduct infrared thermal screening of people. But, the facility is not available in the districts.

“Even mall managements are using thermal screening equipment. Why isn’t the government providing the same to the health department in the districts. This will make the surveyors and people happy,” an official said.

Speaking to Express, Nizamabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M Sudharshanam said they were trying to procure the equipment. Private organisations were using equipment, which was not available in the market, he said.

Not enough handheld thermometers in Karimnagar

Karimnagar does not have enough Handheld Non-Touch Infrared Thermometers (HNITs), only seven units, due to which health officials were taking longer to screen people during the door-to-door survey. DMHO Dr G Sujatha said about 3,700 people were screened in the last two days.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors are also screening people, but do not have enough manpower. They need at least 100 HNITs.

The District Health Department ordered 100 HNITs from a Chennai firm, and was likely to receive these in two-three days. ASHA workers also started a door-to-door survey in the district.