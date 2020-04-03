India Lockdown: Unfazed by coronavirus scare, youth swim in Warangal village tanks to pass time

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Youngsters in the rural areas of the erstwhile Warangal district are ignoring the implications of a lockdown.

Looking for ways and means to pass their time, children and teenagers are swimming in wells, village tanks and ponds.

The government has shut all educational institutions — from primary schools to universities, coaching centres and summer camps till April 15, 2020.

The district administration has been advocating the meaning of social distancing and the safety of staying at home during the lockdown.

However, the enormity of the dangers of Covid have not quite registered with the youth. With the onset of summer, swimming has become a favourite pastime.

Some others see fishing in village ponds as another pleasurable means to while away some time.

Doctors in Warangal have appealed to people to avoid swimming in wells or ponds since this could lead to the spread of coronavirus.