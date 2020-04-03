Lord Rama's wedding celebrations scaled down in Telangana's Bhadrachalam amid COVID-19 battle

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was scaled down at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Thursday, owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Unlike previously, devotees were not permitted to witness the wedding as the State government had issued instructions in this regard over the Covid-19 outbreak.

The kalyanam was performed at the beda mandapam on the temple premises. Nevertheless, the priests performed all the rituals and associated pujas before the wedding.

At around 10 am on Thursday, after all the special pujas, the deities were moved to the decorated mandapam from the sanctum sanctorum for the ceremony. The temple reverberated with vedic chants and drumbeats.

Soon after the deities’ arrival, the priests performed vishwaksena puja, yagnopaveetham and other pujas as per traditions. By around 12 pm, the priests had completed the jeelakarra bellam ceremony, after which the talambralu was offered.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Transport Minister Puvvda Ajay Kumar offered silk clothes and mutyala talambralu to the deities. Sources say only 40 to 50 persons, as against over two lakh devotees last year, were present at the temple to witness the wedding this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed Sri Rama Navami greetings to Telangana citizens on Thursday.