Now, Telangana website to fight fake coronavirus news

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the nationwide lockdown be extended to May 4 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The answer is a firm ‘No’. To stop the spread of such fake news, the State government on Thursday launched a dedicated website https://factcheck.telangana.gov.in.

It is a part of the government’s efforts to check the spread of fake news, misinformation and rumours in the backdrop of Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown. The government already invoked the provisions of Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and notified the Telangana Epidemic Diseases (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 framed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Disseminating information on social media without ascertaining facts and obtaining clearance from authorities is deemed a punishable offence under the Acts.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said there was a need to create awareness about its adverse effects. Thus, the State IT Department, in partnership with Factly Media & Research, developed the website. Facts and context will be provided. The website hosts articles on widely circulated posts on Coronavirus on the social media and verifies the claims made therein.

Clarification on old video

The website alerted people about a fake video clip. “An old video belonging to Kerala Sufi religion is being spread, alleging that Muslims are getting training to spread Coronavirus,” it said. In another post, it stated that “Modi has not announced the extension of the lockdown till May 4”.