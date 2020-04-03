STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Now, Telangana website to fight fake coronavirus news

The website hosts articles on widely circulated posts on Coronavirus on the social media and verifies the claims made therein.

Published: 03rd April 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fake news

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the nationwide lockdown be extended to May 4 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?  The answer is a firm ‘No’. To stop the spread of such fake news, the State government on Thursday launched a dedicated website https://factcheck.telangana.gov.in.

It is a part of the government’s efforts to check the spread of fake news, misinformation and rumours in the backdrop of Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown. The government already invoked the provisions of Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and notified the Telangana Epidemic Diseases (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 framed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Disseminating information on social media without ascertaining facts and obtaining clearance from authorities is deemed a punishable offence under the Acts.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said there was a need to create awareness about its adverse effects. Thus, the State IT Department, in partnership with Factly Media & Research, developed the website. Facts and context will be provided. The website hosts articles on widely circulated posts on Coronavirus on the social media and verifies the claims made therein.

Clarification on old video

The website alerted people about a fake video clip.  “An old video belonging to Kerala Sufi religion is being spread, alleging that Muslims are getting training to spread Coronavirus,” it said. In another post, it stated that “Modi has not announced the extension of the lockdown till May 4”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus fake news
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp