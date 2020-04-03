Purchase centre for maize inaugurated in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday said that State government was expecting to purchase around 14 lakh metric tonnes of maize from farmers across Telangana and added that Rs 3,213 crore has been set aside for the procurement process.

The minister made this statement after inaugurating a maize purchase centre at Nekonda mandal in Warangal (Rural) district.

The farmers have no reason to worry as the State government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their welfare amid the Covid-19 chaos, Niranjan Reddy added.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was present at the event.

“The MSP for maize has been fixed at Rs 1,760 per quintal. Officials have been directed to set up as many as 260 paddy procurement centres across the district,” the minister added.