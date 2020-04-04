Asha worker assaulted in Adilabad during COVID-19 survey to identify Markaz-Nizamuddin returnees

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another incident of assault on health teams who have been tasked to identify those who returned from Markaz-Nizamuddin in Delhi, a resident of Chota Talab here manhandled an Asha worker and tore up the papers she was carrying.

According to sources, Asha workers, during a survey, entered the residence of one Altaf Hussain to collect the details, but the latter took a strong exception to that and manhandled one of the workers.

The Asha worker who was roughed up reported the incident to her higher-ups who lodged a complaint at One Town Police Station.

Sub- Inspector Jadhav Guaawanth Rao is investigating the assault. Meanwhile, the Asha workers staged a demonstration in front of the DMHO office seeking security to them when they go out to identify those who have symptoms of Coronavirus.