Can you make COVID-19 tests free: Telangana High Court asks government, Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government and Centre to clarify by April 8 if they could conduct Covid-19 tests for free at private laboratories and hospitals.

“For poor patients, why can’t the government bear the cost for lab tests...,” the Bench, comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and K Lakshman, questioned while hearing the case on video conference.

It passed the order in the PIL filed by advocate P Thirumala Rao, who questioned the Centre’s decision of allowing private labs to conduct the tests at Rs 4,500 each.

In the PIL, Thirumala submitted that the Centre and State should act as a facilitator by bearing the cost of the Coronavirus tests.

He urged that both the governments take complete responsibility of providing citizens with the necessary treatment for free.

The advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on March 17, fixing the price of testing and screening kits at Rs 4,500 in private labs and hospitals, was unreasonable and unethical as per Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, he stated.

Thirumala further urged the court to call for a status report from authorities concerned on the diagnostic tests undertaken and the treatment of Covid-19 patients. He also asked it to call for a status report on the hygiene conditions at hospitals treating the patients.

Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad informed the court that the State government was providing free tests at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS, among others.

As for the tests being conducted in private labs and hospitals, he sought some time to get instructions on the issue. Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) N Rajeshwar Rao, appearing for the Centre, submitted that it released Rs 1.7 lakh crore to all States to tackle the crisis.

Reacting to the submission of the ASG, the Bench asked about the funds released to Telangana. The bench posted the matter for April 8.