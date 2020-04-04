COVID-19: Warangal launches medical survey covering 45,000 homes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Sensing the severity of the Covid-19 crisis amid reports of Warangal residents attending the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, the district administration, on Friday, launched a massive survey covering 45,000 houses across Mandi Bazar, Rangampet, Charbouli and another dozen colonies to identify the attendees and suspected patients.

Warangal (Urban) District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said, “We have formed as many as 450 teams to conduct home surveys in the city.

"We has turned Ananta Laxmi Ayurvedic Medical College, Regional Eye Hospital and Harita Kakatiya Hotel into quarantine wards.”

