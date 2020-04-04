More heat waves in Telangana this summer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The frequency of heat waves this summer will be slightly higher than normal in the core heat wave zone of the country, which includes Telangana, a seasonal outlook from April-June by IMD stated. There is a 40 per cent chance that maximum temperatures will be above normal in the State.

The April-June seasonal average, minimum and mean temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5-1oC over most of the north-west, west, central, east and western peninsular India.

On Friday, the maximum in Telangana was 2-5oC below normal.