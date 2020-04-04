STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana lays down rules for last rites of coronavirus victims

State officials have clarified that families of the deceased can practise both burial and cremation procedures as laid down by their faith. No restrictions will be enforced.

Published: 04th April 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as the Covid-19 death toll has risen to 11 in Telangana, authorities are dealing with the sensitive issue of last rites.

It is learnt that a special committee set up by the State government is preparing a detailed guideline on what cultural and local practices will be permitted and what won’t.

The overall guidelines will be given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

State officials have clarified that families of the deceased can practise both burial and cremation procedures as laid down by their faith. No restrictions will be enforced.

The MoHFW guidelines also specifically state there is unlikely to be an increased risk of Covid infection from a dead body. “Only the lungs of dead Covid patients, if handled during an autopsy, can be infectious,” says the guideline.

However, the families of the deceased will have to do away with some practices and retain some. It is learnt that officials from Hyderabad district are allowing a congregation of only five persons per deceased for the last rites. “Religious practices like recital of prayers from holy books will be been allowed. Seeing the face is also allowed before burial. We have also allowed the sprinkling of holy “Zam Zam” water from Mecca and sprinkling of sandalwood,” said a district official from Hyderabad.

However, owing to concerns of viral shedding, some practices like giving a bath to the body will not be allowed, specified the official. The body will be disinfected with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution and wrapped in plastic.

It will then be zip-locked in a bag and taken for burial. It is also learnt that the expert committee is also looking into forming teams in hospitals who will be specially equipped to handle the body to the grave/pyre.

Adhere to  Covid-19 burial rules, appeals OwaisiAIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the people of Telangana to adhere to the government’s guidelines to bury those who died of Covid-19.

While enlisting the salient features of the guidelines, Owaisi highlighted that not more than five people should attend the burial. “Losing a loved one is difficult.

But please remember, you owe a larger responsibility to those around you. Do not put them at risk,” said Owaisi. “It is incumbent on all Muslims to ensure that namaz-e-janazah is not a crowded affair. Ideally, two persons  should participate in the tatfeen and offer namaz-e-janazah at the graveyard itself,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Telangana coronavirus deaths Telangana coronavirus cases
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp