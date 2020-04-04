STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana sees steepest single day spike recording 75 new cases

On the brighter side, 15 patients were cured on Friday, taking the total number of those who fought and defeated Corona to 32.

Coronavirus hospital

Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the steepest-ever rise witnessed in a single day, Telangana on Friday recorded 75 new Corona positive cases, taking the total positive cases to a record 229, including those who died and those recovered from the virus.

The number of deaths too went up by two on Friday, taking the toll to 11. 

The steep hike on Friday came as an unnerving development as there was a spike of 122 positive case in just a matter of 48 hours. Till Wednesday, only 107 cases were reported.

The first case of Corona positive was reported on March 2, a techie, who has since been cured. Since then, in a span of 32 days, the number kept on going up and in the last two days it galloped.

In an official release, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, said: “Two patients died on Friday were from Shadnagar and Secunderabad. We are tracing their contacts.” While there is no official comment, the rise in positive cases is linked to the cluster of people who have a travel history to Markaz-Nizamuddin in Delhi as nearly 1,000 people have been identified to have attended convention held there in mid-March.“We have identified all those who came from Markaz. Whoever is symptomatic is being tested and sent to isolation wards. As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s orders, tests are being done continuously. The staff are working in three shifts,” the Minister said. The State has amped up lab facilities too.

There are now six labs working in three shifts to conduct tests. Of the two deaths, one was from Rangareddy where a middle-aged woman, admitted to Osmania General Hospital on March 31, died on Friday and tests done on her showed that she was Coronavirus positive.  Her final rites were held at Chegur village of Nandigama mandal in Shadnagar Assembly constituency. Police and medical and health department have been trying to find out whom the 50-year-old woman may have been in contact with during her last few days and were trying to ascertain who she could have contracted the virus from.   

Tablighis dominate fresh cases
Among those who tested positive on Friday was a 32-year-old youngster from Nagarkurnool town, who had returned to the State recently after attending the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.
Following the development, District Collector E Sreedhar asked the municipal officials to sanitise the entire locality where the youngster lived and also imposed total lockdown in the area. The youth’s family members have been sent to quarantine and officials are trying to trace the people whom the youth had come in contact with after returning from Delhi.

In Mulugu district, two persons contracted the Coronavirus. According to District Collector S Krishna Aditya, people need not panic as so far no other person had shown any Covid-19 symptoms. In Mahbubnagar district, two more Corona positive cases have been reported and the district administration is in an overdrive to contain its spread. 

One of them is a person from Uttarakhand but he came to Mahbubnagar after attending the Markaz meet and has been living in a mosque. The other person is from the town itself and he too went to the Markaz. Both have been shifted to Hyderabad. As many as 105 people from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district attended the Tablighi Jamaat convention in Delhi. 

