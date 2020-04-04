Telangana village sealed off after coronavirus positive woman dies 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chegur village near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district has been placed under quarantine, after the samples of a woman from this village who died on Wednesday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The woman, who developed symptoms on March 28, was first taken to a private hospital at Shadnagar and then to Mahabubnagar.

On Friday, District Collector Amoy Kumar along with Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and their teams visited the village.

It was found that the woman’s older son runs a kirana store and in his absence, she takes care of the shop.

The process of identifying all those who visited the shop in this period have also begun. The woman died at Osmania Hospital on Wednesday and her funeral was performed at the village on Thursday evening.

Her family members and four Bihari youth who stay in her home on rent and those who participated in her funeral, were shifted to the government quarantine centre at Rajendranagar. Overall, 35 people were placed in quarantine. There are 675 people in the village.

It was found that the woman’s family and their tenants share a common bathroom.

VC Sajjanar said 30 teams including police, health and revenue have been formed to conduct a house-to-house survey of every person in the village. Amoy Kumar said it is suspected that she could have contracted the virus from the Bihari youths as all the four youngsters travelled in Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi, in which the people who attended the Markaz also travelled.