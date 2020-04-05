14 more contract coronavirus in Nalgonda, Adilabad

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/ADILABAD: Four more people tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Nalgonda district on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 14.

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) G Kondal Rao, 10 cases were reported on Friday and four on Saturday.

He said samples were collected from 130 people, 40 were in the government quarantine centre and about 9,131 in home isolation. No death was reported in the district so far.

Home isolation for 48 students

Medical officials told 48 students, who came in contact with one of the Covid-19 patients — their teacher, to isolate themselves at home.

The teacher was among the 44 people from the district, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi, and tested positive for the disease on Friday.

He was an invigilator for the Class X exams at a government high school in Mandra village of Narketpally mandal.

However, none of the students showed any preliminary symptoms of Covid-19.Meanwhile, police shifted the families of all the patients to a government quarantine centre for tests. Of them, four tested positive for Covid-19.

10 cases in Adilabad

Adilabad district was put on high alert on Saturday after 10 people tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Medical and healthcare workers were gathering the primary contact list of their family members.

According to DMHO Dr Thodasam Chandu, samples of 73 people, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference last month, were sent to Hyderabad.

Of these, 10 returned positive, 38 negative and the results of the remaining were awaited.The officials shifted them to government quarantine centres.

Nirmal on high alert

Nirmal town was also placed on high alert after the novel Coronavirus killed another person in the area. Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao visited Nirmal district and met its Collector and Joint Collector.

He discussed with them the precautionary steps being taken to control the spread of the highly contagious disease.

He also gathered details of the government quarantine, home quarantine and isolation wards available in the district. The MP appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown and follow social distancing measures.