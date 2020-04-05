STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

14 more contract coronavirus in Nalgonda, Adilabad

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) G Kondal Rao, 10 cases were reported on Friday and four on Saturday.

Published: 05th April 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/ADILABAD: Four more people tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Nalgonda district on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 14.

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) G Kondal Rao, 10 cases were reported on Friday and four on Saturday.

He said samples were collected from 130 people, 40 were in the government quarantine centre and about 9,131 in home isolation. No death was reported in the district so far.

Home isolation for 48 students 

Medical officials told 48 students, who came in contact with one of the Covid-19 patients — their teacher, to isolate themselves at home.

The teacher was among the 44 people from the district, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi, and tested positive for the disease on Friday.

He was an invigilator for the Class X exams at a government high school in Mandra village of Narketpally mandal.

However, none of the students showed any preliminary symptoms of Covid-19.Meanwhile, police shifted the families of all the patients to a government quarantine centre for tests. Of them, four tested positive for Covid-19. 

10 cases in Adilabad

Adilabad district was put on high alert on Saturday after 10 people tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Medical and healthcare workers were gathering the primary contact list of their family members.

According to DMHO Dr Thodasam Chandu, samples of 73 people, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference last month, were sent to Hyderabad.

Of these, 10 returned positive, 38 negative and the results of the remaining were awaited.The officials shifted them to government quarantine centres. 

Nirmal on high alert

Nirmal town was also placed on high alert after the novel Coronavirus killed another person in the area. Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao visited Nirmal district and met its Collector and Joint Collector. 

He discussed with them the precautionary steps being taken to control the spread of the highly contagious disease.

He also gathered details of the  government quarantine, home quarantine and isolation wards available in the district. The MP appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown and follow social distancing measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp