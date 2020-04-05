STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chegur woman died due to medical negligence: DMHO

Before she reached the Osmania Hospital, she approached one Pratap Reddy, a registered medical practitioner, in Chegur village after she fell sick.

By Express News Service

RANGAREDDY: The death of a 50-year-old woman from Chegur village in Nandigama mandal at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad points to the medical negligence in treating the patient.

Tests conducted on the deceased person on Wednesday came out positive for Covid-19.

As her condition did not improve despite taking medicines, she visited an RMP, Vitthal, at Shadnagar, who failed to notice the symptoms of Covid-19 and gave her the wrong treatment.

As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Anil Surgical Hospital in Mahbubnagar, where Dr Anil treated her without following the guidelines laid down for treating Covid-19 patients.

She being diabetic complicated her condition when she was shifted to the government hospital, and then to OGH on March 31.

These details were revealed by Deputy DMHO Dr Chandu Naik, Shadnagar RDO Rajeshwari, ACP Surender, and MRO Pandu Naik on Saturday.

They said the woman died due to medical negligence as she was not screened for Covid.The Shadnagar police have booked cases against RMPs Prathap Reddy, Vitthal and Dr Anil for violating the procedures in treating a Covid-19 patient.

