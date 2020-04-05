Constable thrashed near SBI bank branch in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old police constable, who was posted on duty at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch under Chandrayanagutta police station limits, was assaulted by some unidentified persons on Saturday. The injured constable, Praveen, works at Chandrayanagutta police station.

According to police, Praveen and a woman police constable were posted for crowd controlling at the SBI branch where the bank staff were distributing Rs 1,500 to white ration card-holders as per the government orders.

Praveen was sitting on a parked bike outside the bank when two unknown persons covered his face from behind with a cloth and assaulted him with sticks. Later, the miscreants fled the place. Praveen suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police collected footage from nearby CCTVs for identifying the accused. “There is no clue as to why the miscreants assaulted Praveen. We are inquiring into the issue and will take stern action. Praveen’s The condition is stable,” said a police official.