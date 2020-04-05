Coronavirus affects 23 Telangana districts, 43 more test positive; total tally climbs to 272

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 has affected 23 of the 33 districts in Telangana, with Hyderabad recording a chunk of all positive cases recorded in the State.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to rise in Telangana on Saturday with the State recording 43 more positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 272.

Fortunately, no deaths were recorded on Saturday. Currently, 228 active cases are being treated at various designated hospitals in the State.

In all the affected districts, containment process has been initiated and till date 1,376 teams have been deployed, 1.07 lakh households have been surveyed, which includes survey of 4.45 lakh individuals and 147 symptomatic persons have been shifted to hospitals.

According to a media release issued by the the Department of Health, all new positive cases recorded on Saturday were of the people who had either returned from Delhi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat programme at Markaz-Nizamuddin in Delhi or those who were in contact with them.

The release also said tests are being conducted on samples collected from all 1,090 people who returned from the Delhi convention.

District-wise break-up

For the first time, the State government released a district-wise break-up of all the Covid-19 cases recorded in the State.

Of the 272 positive cases recorded till Saturday, 104 were recorded in Hyderabad, 22 in Warangal (Urban) district and 18 cases in Nizamabad.

According to the media release, the State government has purchased five lakh N-95 masks, five lakh PPE kits, five lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, four lakh Covid-19 testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh gloves while 1,500-bedded hospital would be ready at Gachibowli in a couple of days.

The media release also said that till date, there is no evidence of community transmission in Telangana.

All the quarantine facilities have doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and have N-95 masks and PPE adequately available.

It also said that strict action would be initiated against any person who attacks doctors. Video conference is being conducted every day from 9 am to 11 am by Chief Secretary with all Health Department senior officials. Six labs are working 24 hours.