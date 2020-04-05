STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus effect: Telangana to skip tender system for buying medicines 

The relaxation of rules will be in force till May 31 and they are applicable for all Covid-19 relief operations. 

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, on Saturday, relaxed the existing provisions in procuring medicines in the wake of Covid-19.

Thus the required medicines will be procured without inviting tenders.

“The prevailing conditions of health emergency would require immediate procurement of certain diagnostic, surgical and other medical equipment, drugs,  pharmaceutical and related supplies on priority basis for undertaking Covid-19 relief operations.

Being a national and international health emergency of an unprecedented scale, any delays in procurement would result in loss of lives and hence, there is a paramount public interest in ensuring that the necessary goods and services, supplies are procured in the quickest possible manner and the procurement procedures have to be adapted,” according to orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

As per the latest guidelines, the procurement of medicines or medical equipment should be made either from suppliers who are already empanelled on Rate Contract or through Government e-Marketplace (GEM), if the same meets the required timelines and quantities.

If the procurement from a supplier is not possible, the same may be undertaken from any other source, either at the Rate Contract or GEM rates, or at rates which are deemed to be reasonable by the Medical and Health Department.

The procurement may simultaneously be undertaken from more than one source, if the entire quantity required is not feasible from a single source.  The relaxation of rules will be in force till May 31 and they are applicable for all Covid-19 relief operations. 

According to existing provisions, all procurements of the valued above Rs 5 lakh have to be made through open tenders and all procurements between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to be made through the process of limited tenders. In all the cases where the procurement is above Rs 1 lakh, the same shall be made through e-procurement mode. 

