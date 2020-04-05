Tension prevails at Kondapochamma villages

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed yet again at the submerging villages of Kondapochamma reservoir after the officials sealed the routes leading to the villages on Saturday.

Though all the work pertaining to the construction of the reservoir have completed, the officials have not been able to relocate the outsees as the High Court has stayed the same.

On Saturday, the officials, along with police, reached the submerging villages with JCBs and started sealing the routes. Soon after learning this, the villagers rushed to the spot and started obstructing works. This led to heated argument between police and villagers.