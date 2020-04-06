STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 areas in Warangal sealed off after surge in COVID-19 cases

Published: 06th April 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials interact with some migrant labourers who are marooned in Warangal district due to the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal Urban District officials sealed 15 areas in the city after they witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.

To curb the virus from spreading further, entry of outsiders and exit of residents in these ‘no-movement areas’ is restricted.   

These areas include Julaiwada, Subedari, Eidga, Kumarpally, Mandi Bazar, Pochamma Maidan, Charbouli, Kasibugga, Ganesh Nagar, Nizampura, Laxmipuram, Rangampet, Shambhunipet, Bapuji Nagar and Chintagattu camp.

Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said, “The areas saw multiple Covid-19 cases. We urged the residents not to step out of their homes”.

Essentials will be delivered to their homes. Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder said they set up police pickets to ensure there is no movement of people.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar flagged off vehicles for mobile Rythu Bazaars, which started delivering vegetables to residents of the tri-city from Sunday. 

