Amid coronavirus fears, SCR to manufacture ventilators

The government has identified lack of ventilators as one of the major hurdles in fighting the outbreak. It had asked the Railways and private automobile manufactures to try and produce this item.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

These isolation cabins will be an addition to around 1,000 quarantine/isolation beds provided by SCR at railway hospitals, health units, training institutes spread over 30 locations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The South Central Railway (SCR) is planning to manufacture ventilators to bridge the shortage of the machine in the country amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to Express, Rakesh Ch, chief PRO, SCR, said, “In terms of technology, we are capable of manufacturing ventilators, as production can be done with locallysourced components.” This move came after Railways’ Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab on Saturday came out with a prototype of a ventilator, which can be used as an emergency ventilator.

“Their prototype being inspected. If it gets approved, then we will decide whether we will go with the same model or make changes to it.

We will then rope in all the zones for manufacturing, “ he added The prototype, ‘Jeevan’, has gone for final testing at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The unit is expected to cost Rs 10,000 without a compressor, much below market rates.

SCR is all set to convert 843 railway coaches into isolation ward to treat Covid-19 patients, the official added, “The work will be completed next week,” said Rakesh. Arrangements for medical and transport facilities for these coaches are also being made.

