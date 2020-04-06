STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid-19 death sparks fear in Rangareddy villages

While authorities have quarantined her contacts, including doctors who treated her, Chegur residents are worried as she ran a kirana shop

Published: 06th April 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Bansilalpet block a road leading to their area with autos owing to Covid fear in Hyderabad (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

Residents of Bansilalpet block a road leading to their area with autos owing to Covid fear in Hyderabad (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a woman died of a respiratory illness triggered by Covid-19 in Chegur village recently, fear of contracting the virus has gripped the residents of Rangareddy.

Denizens have begun placing barricades and blocking roads to prevent entry of outsiders into their respective villages. In fact, they have even closed down internal roads in the villages.

The middle-aged woman, who had died of Covid-19, had visited at least two clinics and one medical store in Shadnagar mandal before being admitted to Osmania General Hospital.

While the authorities have already quarantined her primary contacts, including the doctors who treated her, the Chegur residents are worried as she used to run a kirana shop in the village.  

It was after her death that the authorities found out that she had contracted the virus from a Markaz attendee. They are expecting a spike in cases in Rangareddy. Further, of the 43 Covid positive cases that were reported on Saturday, 34 cases were from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

“People are horrified by the news. The poor are already affected by the lockdown and the outbreak in the district is only going to make things worse. However, the government is doing its best to disinfect the localities,” said Venkatesham, a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency member. Speaking to Express, Shadnagar ACP V Surendhar said, “We have urged all residents to stay home. It’s not just Chegur village; the situation is more or less same in all the villages.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp