STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Gadwal on high alert, red zones declared 

This comes after a man, who attended the Tablighi Jammat in Delhi in the second week of March, died of Covid-19 in Jogulamba Gadwal district on March 31.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL: District authorities have put Gadwal town on high alert and declared certain areas as quarantine red zones.

Officials will ensure that the residents of the red zones do not venture out of their homes for 14 days. This comes after a man, who attended the Tablighi Jammat in Delhi in the second week of March, died of Covid-19 in Jogulamba Gadwal district on March 31.

Following his death, district officials started tracking the man’s family, neighbours and those who visited him.

The entire area where he lived has been cordoned off. A total of 120 staffers of the Health Department were roped in to hold door-to-door surveys and conduct tests on all the residents of the area. District administration decided to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep of all the house of the red zones. Plans are afoot to conduct tests on all the residents if required. 

Meanwhile, the police cordoned off all the important roads of the town. They are inquiring the commuters about their reason for venturing out and seizing the vehicles of those who are not providing proper reasons. Gadwal Circle Inspector Hanmanthu warned that the police will not only seize vehicles but also file cases against violators. He said all seized vehicles will be returned after 90 days. Hanmanthu asked people to stay home till the restrictions were lifted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Gadwal
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp