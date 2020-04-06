COVID-19: Gadwal on high alert, red zones declared 

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL: District authorities have put Gadwal town on high alert and declared certain areas as quarantine red zones.

Officials will ensure that the residents of the red zones do not venture out of their homes for 14 days. This comes after a man, who attended the Tablighi Jammat in Delhi in the second week of March, died of Covid-19 in Jogulamba Gadwal district on March 31.

Following his death, district officials started tracking the man’s family, neighbours and those who visited him.

The entire area where he lived has been cordoned off. A total of 120 staffers of the Health Department were roped in to hold door-to-door surveys and conduct tests on all the residents of the area. District administration decided to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep of all the house of the red zones. Plans are afoot to conduct tests on all the residents if required.

Meanwhile, the police cordoned off all the important roads of the town. They are inquiring the commuters about their reason for venturing out and seizing the vehicles of those who are not providing proper reasons. Gadwal Circle Inspector Hanmanthu warned that the police will not only seize vehicles but also file cases against violators. He said all seized vehicles will be returned after 90 days. Hanmanthu asked people to stay home till the restrictions were lifted.