COVID-19: Telangana sees 62 new positive cases, total reaches 333

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 graph continued to climb defying laws of gravity with about 62 new positive cases being reported from across the State on Sunday, throwing cold water on the hopes of an early respite.

These new cases took the figure of the total number of cases in the State to 333 from the overnight figure of 272.

The active number of cases went up from 228 to 290 . No deaths have been reported, which meant that the number of deaths remained at 11.

The number of patients discharged too remained constant at 33. The Chief Minister, after reviewing the status of the Covid-19 at Pragathi Bhavan, asked the officials to utilise the funds contributed to the CMRF for procuring mask and PPEs for the medical and health staff. “There would not be any dearth of medicines,” he said.

He pointed out that all those who exhibit Covid-19 symptoms would be identified and treated at appropriate quarantine centres or isolation wards.

“The government will not go back on providing protection to the medical staff and supplying what is necessary for them while they discharge their duties,” he said. As the medical teams continued to work without any let up throughout the day across the State, identifying Covid-19 suspects, particulary those who had socialised with the returnees from religious convention held at Markaz-Nizamuddin in Delhi, the infection continued to spread relentlessly.

With the NTPC area in Ramagumandam in Peddpalli district reporting its first Covid-19 positive case, the officials declared Annapurna Colony as red zone and cautioned the people against socialising with others.

Medical teams in Gadwal are working overtime to identify and shift the primary contacts of those who had returned from Delhi to quarantine centres.

The officials are on a high state of alert in Nizamabad after the death of a person with COVID-19 symptoms at Government General Hospital in Nizamabd. The area where the patient died has been declared a containment area. While this is so, though no case has been reported from Khammam, about 556 people are in quarantine centres besides form 10 person who returned from Delhi.