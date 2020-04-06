DMHO junks rumours about six patients

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Mojiram Rathod on Sunday said the news circulating on social media claiming that the six persons belonging to Sangareddy district who recently tested positive for Covid-19, have tested negative at Gandhi Hospital, are untrue.

The district medical and health office has not received any notification from the State government, or Gandhi Hospital, in this regard till now, he added.

The six people were shifted to Gandhi Hospital four days ago and they tested positive for Covid.

But, the rumour doing the rounds was that they tested negative and were asked to leave the hospital.

When Express contacted the DMHO, he said the news was untrue.