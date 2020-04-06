Lending a hand to those at risk

B Kartheek By

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: Health workers and emergency staff selflessly put their lives in danger to help Covid patients. Perhaps, the ambulance workers are most at risk as they work in close proximity to the victims, often without proper safety gear.

Moved by the plight of ambulance workers in Nalgonda district, a good samaritan has come forward to provide them with essential sanitary products.

Chennaboina Srinivas, the sarpanch of Alagadapa, donated about 20 litres of hand sanitisers and masks to the ambulance staff, who transport Covid positive and suspected patients. The supplies come as a blessing at a time when sanitisers and face masks are running short in the district.

Srinivas procured hand sanitisers and masks from the State Prisons Department, notwithstanding the hurdles posed by the lockdown. Speaking to Express, Srinivas said, “The ambulance staff are working hard to save lives, and they do so not just during a pandemic. My contribution to them is very small, but I hope to inspire other donors.”

Mini-vans being used for spraying disinfectants

The Covid-19 outbreak has turned many residents into good samaritans. J Ramakrishna, an event manager, is among those who have taken upon themselves to fight Covid-19.

He is using his mini-vans to spray disinfectant in Secunderabad Cantonment area. “While our sanitation department is taking all steps to disinfect all the public areas, I thought lack of machines to do so might make their task more troublesome.

"As I run an event management business, I have spare mini-vans. So, we have converted them into jet spraying vans to be used by the Cantonment Board to spray disinfectants,” said Ramakrishna, who is also the SCB vice-president