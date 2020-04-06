Telangana ministers open maize procurement hub in Nirmal 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a maize procurement centre at Ponkal village in Mamada mandal in Nirmal district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy said the State government is equipped to purchase all crops produced by farmers during the Rabi season and assured that they have no reason to worry.

In this regard, the authorities have arranged 1,077 procurement centres at various places across the State, he added.

According to information, the farmers across the State utilised around 5.92 lakh acres of farmland to cultivate maize during Rabi season and the State government expects that around 14 lakh MT of the produce will arrive at the markets. In the light of this, the authorities have earmarked Rs 3,213 crore for the procurement processes.

The minister also requested the farmers not to approach middlemen for their sale, as the government has made all necessary arrangements to procure their produce. The amount will be deposited to the bank accounts of the respective farmers soon after the sale.