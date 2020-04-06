STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana ministers open maize procurement hub in Nirmal 

In this regard, the authorities have arranged 1,077 procurement centres at various places across the State, he added. 

Published: 06th April 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Srikakulam farmers

Farmers showing the damaged maize crop in Pomduru mandal and cotton crop in Laveru mandal (Srikakulam). (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a maize procurement centre at Ponkal village in Mamada mandal in Nirmal district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy said the State government is equipped to purchase all crops produced by farmers during the Rabi season and assured that they have no reason to worry.

In this regard, the authorities have arranged 1,077 procurement centres at various places across the State, he added. 

According to information, the farmers across the State utilised around 5.92 lakh acres of farmland to cultivate maize during Rabi season and the State government expects that around 14 lakh MT of the produce will arrive at the markets. In the light of this, the authorities have earmarked Rs 3,213 crore for the procurement processes.

The minister also requested the farmers not to approach middlemen for their sale, as the government has made all necessary arrangements to procure their produce. The amount will be deposited to the bank accounts of the respective farmers soon after the sale. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Maize Telangana maize production
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp