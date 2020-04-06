Thunderstorm likely in Telangana, hotter days ahead: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana was likely to receive light to moderate showers or thundershowers in the next few days, but the maximum temperatures were likely to be two-three notches above normal, the India

Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The weather was likely to continue for four days. It warned that a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds was very likely at isolated places across the State.

IMD Hyderabad said the thunderstorm activity was due to an upper air trough that runs from south Kerala to north Maharashtra across north interior Karnataka and runs from south Jharkhand to Telangana.

On Sunday, Telangana recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius at Bhadrachalam. In Hyderabad, the maximum was 36.7 degrees Celsius.