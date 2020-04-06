Two Andhra Pradesh teens drown in tank in Khammam while fishing

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, two teenagers drowned in a water tank at Motamarri village in Khammam on Sunday.

The deceased, Bejjam Sanjay Ramaswamy, 13; and Bejjam Manoj Kumar, 15; were residents of Kakaravai village in AP’s Krishna district.

They had gone to the tank to fish; it was a few metres from their village in Krishna. While they were fishing, they slipped and fell into the tank. Locals, who saw the bodies, alerted the police. The bodies were sent to Madhira Government Hospital for post-mortem.

While Ramaswamy was a Class 8 student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Khammampadu, Manoj — a Class 10 student — went to a private school in Krishna.