10 Indonesian nationals booked; hunt on for other Tablighi attendees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana police and health officials have an unenviable task at hand of identifying and tracking down those who attended the religious convention at Markaz-Nizamuddin in Delhi.

This is because the number of people tracked by the officials till now has exceeded the official count announced by the State government a few days ago.

Even as the search continues, the police have come down heavily on the 10 Indonesian nationals, two from Uttar Pradesh and two locals, who arrived in Karimngar from Delhi and stayed at a mosque, by registering cases against them.

It is because of their stay at the mosque that the Covid-19 spread to other people.

The charges against the Indonesian nationals are that they flouted the visa rules and did not abide by the guidelines laid down by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Karimnagar One Town Inspector G Vijaya Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR against 15 persons based on a complaint by A Indrasena Reddy, the Central Service Branch Inspector, Karimnagar.” Vijaya Kumar said the Indonesians came to India on a tourist visa on March 9 and attended a religious meeting organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

The Indonesian nationals, after attending the Markaz convention, came to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district by AP Sampark Kranthi train (No. 12708 ) on March 14 at 6 am.

From there, they reached Karimnagar in a 7-seater auto-rickshaw and then took shelter at Ahmediya Masjid at Mukarampura in Karimangar and participated in religious meetings.

According to senior police officials at the State level, they have identified around 1,200 Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

Earlier, a few days ago, Health Minister Eatala Rajender had said that 1,090 people from the State had attended the religious event in Delhi. Now, the officials say there are still a few to be identified and traced.

For instance, in Adilabad district, the authorities are going in circles in locating a group of 10 to 15 people, who returned from the convention at Markaz.

They have turned “fugitives” now and are elusive. They are reportedly moving by the banks of Penganga river and inside the forest area in Boath, Bazarathnoor, Bheempur and few other mandals and also in Maharashtra on the other side of the border.The people in these villages are afraid they might contract the infection from them. The police are in touch with the village sarpanches and are trying to figure out where the group is moving.

On Sunday, at about 5.30 am, two persons entered Karanje village in Bheempur mandal on bike, covering their faces. The village sarapnch saw them near Savari Bungalow, but before he could stop them, they fled the place. In another village in the same mandal, farmers saw two persons with bags moving on Penganga riverbank.

The District Superintendent of Police, Vishnu S Warrier, told Express that they have identified 70 persons who returned from Delhi after attending the prayer meet and all of them are in quarantine now.

Though the officials shied away from confirming the number of people who are yet to be identified, they opined that those yet to be identified “were in single digits”.

It seems tracing the remaining persons is turning out to be finding a needle in a haystack. “In some cases, their names are not available, or their addresses or their telephone numbers,” said a police official. Some reports also claimed that the Tablighi Jamaat attendees had intentionally given wrong information to the police.

However, officials that the Express spoke to said that was unlikely as the number of those traced has gone beyond the official estimate.