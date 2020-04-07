STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File interim report on coronavirus measures undertaken by April 9: Telangana HC directs government

The petitioners have raised several important issues while seeking to pass interim directions, the bench observed.

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to inform the court by April 9 about the concrete steps it has taken to ensure the availability of daily consumable items, including food and medicine, to the public at large during the lockdown period.

Further, the bench directed the State government to file an interim report on the issues raised in the public interest litigation (PIL) petition with regard to providing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to the doctors, medical and para-medical staff working in hospitals across the State, supply of daily essential commodities at reasonable prices and so on.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, hearing the case through video conference, passed this order in the PIL filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar from Nalgonda, complaining lack of proper quarantine for 14 days to the passengers who returned from abroad to the State between February 1 and March 25, 2020 and for not providing PPEs to the doctors and para-medical staff who are working against spread of Coronavirus in the State.

The petitioners also complained about non-supply of essential commodities at reasonable prices to the people.

Petitioners’ counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar pointed out the alleged inaction of State government for non-supply of daily essential commodities.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondents. The bench directed the AG to file an interim report with regard to the issues by April 9 and a complete report by April 15.

