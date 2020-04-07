Hydroxychloroquine barely available here: Owaisi slams govt's decision to export drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a report that the Central government was planning to export anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to the US, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the move and said that the medicine is barely available in Hyderabad and Aurangabad.

Owaisi in a tweet said, “This medicine is hardly available in the bigger medical shops of Hyderabad and Aurangabad and Modi govt takes this decision. I hope the government has taken into consideration about the availability for Indians, did govt speak to experts or is it their trademark HASTY Decision (sic)”

Owaisi also said that the move by the Central government to reduce pension by MPs was inspired by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision in the State. “It is good that @PMOIndia is replicating the decisions taken by @ TelanganaCMO KCR a week ago.”

Stay home, request health officials and AIMIM MLAs

Meanwhile, in a video jointly issued by the State’ Health Department, AIMIM MLAs and MLCs along with the khateeb of Mecca Masjid appealed to citizens to be serious about Coronavirus and stay at home.