Lives trump economy: Telangana CM KCR on combatting coronavirus crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lockdown is hurting Telangana’s economy, but the State is biting the bullet. As the only weapon to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic is lockdown, it is being enforced, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday.

Speaking to media persons at Pragathi Bhavan he said: “On normal days, the State would get Rs 400 crore revenue on an average daily. In the last six days, we got just Rs 6 crore against the normal income of Rs 2,400 crore. The State has to raise loans to pay salaries to the government employees,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao said despite this, he was appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown to save the lives of people.

He also said the State would request the Centre to defer the payment of the State government’s loans. “The debt service of the State government this year is around Rs 30,000 crore. All the State’s loans have to be recast,” he urged the Central government.

Rao also supported the Union Cabinet’s decision to cut the salaries of Union Ministers and MPs. “In fact, I suggested 50 per cent cut in salaries for the Union Ministers and MPs,” he said.On the conduct of examinations and opening of educational institutions, the Chief Minister said he did not know when schools would be reopened.

‘We are safe’

The Chief Minister, however, said there was no community transmission either in the country or in the State, which is considered stage-3 in the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As we announced lockdown well in advance, we are safe,” he said. Though there was no revenue to the State during the lockdown, he was happy that people were safe.

The Chief Minister announced 10 per cent gross salary as an incentive to sanitation workers.

This is a special gift from the CM. There are 43,661 workers in gram panchayats, 21,531 in municipalities, 2,510 in HMWS&SB and 27,690 sanitary workers in GHMC. The Health Department will pay 10 per cent gross salary to sanitary workers.

The GHMC employees will get Rs 7,500 and sanitary workers in other municipalities will get Rs 5,000, KCR said. He thanked the healthcare staff, right from sweepers to doctors, for their service. The State prepared a poll of 25,000 medical staff to meet any unforeseen demand.

‘You will get Coronavirus’

Expressing displeasure over the baseless reports in a section of the media that there was isufficient personal protection equipment, Rao said they ordered five lakh units already. There was no shortage. “In this crisis, the media should give positive suggestions.

They should not spread canards. I have great respect for the media. I wish that those who write false news get coronavirus,” Rao said. He warned that the government would not hesitate to register cases against those who filed false reports.

Incentives to industry

Rao mooted giving incentives to private industries, enabling them to pay salaries. “The Centre should convene a meeting of CMs and discuss the plight of employees in the private sector,” he said.

The major task before the government was to ensure that there was no shortage for foodgrains and essentials. He also said the State notified eight hospitals as Covid facilities, including Gandhi Hospital. Positive cases should be first shifted to Gandhi.