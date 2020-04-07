Social workers step up, serve food to the needy

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Amid the lockdown being enforced to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, the poor and the homeless are struggling to get hold of a decent meal.

In times like these, food served by voluntary organisations and individuals come as a boon. Warangal-based donors and investors have been providing food for people in slum areas, migrant workers and those waiting outside hospitals.

M Susheel Goud, a social worker, said that there were several daily wage labourers from other states stranded in the area.

“With the lockdown, they are unable to get anything to eat, so have been arranging food, water, and buttermilk packets for them. While the upper class, who are financially stable, can survive comfortably during this situation, the lower class people, especially daily wage labourers, are finding it extremely difficult to overcome this unprecedented crisis. We distribute grocery and other items (rice, hand sanitisers and medicines) and donate old clothes after thoroughly washing them,” said Goud.

He further said that they had been serving meals to over 250 to 300 people every day, and have been distributing masks and sanitisers to police personnel.

Seethakka donates essentials to Gothi Koyas

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, reached out to the Gothi Koya community in Mulugu district on Monday and distributed essentials, including rice, dal and vegetables to them, in view of the lockdown.

The MLA said, “The 25 families in Gothikoyagudem and 40 in Korrachintalapadu are struggling to survive due to lack of essential commodities.”