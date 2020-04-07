TRS plenary to be low-key affair this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second consecutive year, TRS’ foundation day will be a low-key affair on April 27. In 2019, the party celebrated its foundation day in a simple way as the election code was in force for the Lok Sabha polls.

This year, however, it had planned to hold the plenary on a grand scale to celebrate its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. But, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown, the event would be toned down.

“There are only two priorities before the government and the party. One is to tackle the Coronavirus situation and second is to procure bumper paddy crop. We are not thinking of making any arrangements for the plenary,” a party leader said.