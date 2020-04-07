TSFDC helps people in remote areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown was proving tough for some sections of the society, especially for those living in remote areas where they cannot buy essentials even in the morning due to poor accessibility and no transport.

The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) came to the rescue of nearly 1,000 such families, many of them belonging to Scheduled Tribes. Vice Chairman and Managing Director P Raghuveer told Express that these families were located across 69 locations, close to the TSFDC plantations. The staff was directed to provide them with all commodities at their doorstep. TSFDC was providing coconut, chilli, oil and soap, among other commodities, to the families.

Uttam on free rice

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that a majority of the poor have not been supplied free rice by the State government. “Of the 87 lakh poor households, only 22 lakh have gotten free rice till date. The government must speed up the process,” he said.

Jagga helps migrant workers

Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy was doing his bit to help stranded migrant labourers who are the most affected by the nationwide lockdown in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. Feeling sorry for them, Reddy arranged for DCM vehicles for the labourers to reach their native villages and served them food.