19 red zones declared in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In view of ten positive Covid-19 cases being reported in Adilabad, the district is on a high alert and the administration has declared 19 places as red zone areas. District Collector A Sri Devasena said that 19 places, including Neeradigonda Mandal, Utnoor mandal and Adilabad urban mandal, have been identified as red zones. The areas which have been declared as red zone areas are ward No. 3 and 5, ward No. 24 to 37, 45 to 47 wards in Adilabad municipality, Urban Health Center in Adilabad urban mandal, Neeradigonda, Sawargaon, Lakkampur in Neeradigonda mandal and Haspur village in Utnoor mandal.