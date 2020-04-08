Additional police forces deployed in buffer zones

By Express News Service

MULUGU / BHUPALPALLY: In view of the latest positive Covid-19 case reported in the district, additional police forces have been deployed in the buffer zones of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and several barricades set up to prevent the movement of people.

With a Singareni employee who recently returned to the district after attending a religious convention in Delhi testing positive, the district administration has identified four localities as high risk zones where there is a possibility of spread of Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, District Collector Mohamad Abdul Azeem, Singareni General Manager Nireekshan Raj and District Medical and Health Officer Gopal Rao visited the Singareni Millenium Quarters, Jawahar Nagar, Subash Colony and Ramnagar areas to inspect the arrangements there.

It may be mentioned that the residents of these areas are not allowed to even step out to buy vegetables and other essential provisions.The administration promised to deliver all the necessary items at the door steps of these residents.

Speaking to the media, Collector Mohamad Abdul Azeem said: “Medical teams are going door to door and conducting health checkups in these buffer zones, which comprise around 800 households. Besides the health survey and checkups, the officials and volunteers have also been supplying vegetables and essential commodities to each household.” As many as 49 primary contacts of infected patients have been shifted to a quarantine ward.

Red alert in Mulugu

Meanwhile, the Mulugu district administration declared a red alert after two persons contacted the Coronavirus in Pasara and Eturnagaram villages of the district. Collector S Krishna Aditya informed that the family members of the persons who tested positive have been quarantined. “All essential items are being procured from only one supermarket in the area and the other shops are not being allowed to functon,” the Collector said.