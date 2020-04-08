STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Additional police forces deployed in buffer zones

Officials identify four areas in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as high risk zones after Singareni employee tests positive for Covid-19.

Published: 08th April 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (EPS file | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

MULUGU / BHUPALPALLY: In view of the latest positive Covid-19 case reported in the district, additional police forces have been deployed in the buffer zones of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and several barricades set up to prevent the movement of people.

With a Singareni employee who recently returned to the district after attending a religious convention in Delhi testing positive, the district administration has identified four localities as high risk zones where there is a possibility of spread of Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, District Collector Mohamad Abdul Azeem, Singareni General Manager Nireekshan Raj and District Medical and Health Officer Gopal Rao visited the Singareni Millenium Quarters, Jawahar Nagar, Subash Colony and Ramnagar areas to inspect the arrangements there.

It may be mentioned that the residents of these areas are not allowed to even step out to buy vegetables and other essential provisions.The administration promised to deliver all the necessary items at the door steps of these residents.

Speaking to the media, Collector Mohamad Abdul Azeem said: “Medical teams are going door to door and conducting health checkups in these buffer zones, which comprise around 800 households. Besides the health survey and checkups, the officials and volunteers have also been supplying vegetables and essential commodities to each household.” As many as 49 primary contacts of infected patients have been shifted to a quarantine ward.

Red alert in Mulugu

Meanwhile, the Mulugu district administration declared a red alert after two persons contacted the Coronavirus in Pasara and Eturnagaram villages of the district.  Collector S Krishna Aditya informed that the family members of the persons who tested positive have been quarantined. “All essential items are being procured from only one supermarket in the area and the other shops are not being allowed to functon,” the Collector said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhupalpally Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp