After US tiger at Bronx Zoo tests COVID-19 positive, Kawal put on high alert

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: After learning that a four-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York city was tested positive for COVID, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued guidelines to the forest officials of Kawal Tiger Reserve in the district for ensuring the safety of the animals.Speaking to Express, K Vinod Kumar, the field director of Kawal Tiger Reserve, said that the officials are taking all precautionary measures in the reserve as per NTCA guidelines. The forest minister too has issued instructions to the officials, directing them to follow the same, he added.