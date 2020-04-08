Doctor booked for withholding travel information

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad Two Town police, on Tuesday, registered cases against an ophthalmologist Dr Idress Akbani working at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for withholding his travel history to Nizamuddin Markaz. After his return from Delhi, he continued treating his patients and performing surgeries at the hospital.

Upon learning that the doctor had been to Delhi, RIMS director Banoth Balram Naik lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered cases against him under Sections 176, 188, 270, 271 and the Epidemic Disaster Management Act. He has been placed under quarantine. The doctor’s blood samples have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for testing; results are awaited.