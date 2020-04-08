Health staff to get 10 per cent incentive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance Department, on Tuesday, issued orders for disbursal of the 10-per cent incentive to the Health Department officials and sanitation employees.“The State government, in recognition of the services of health, medical, and sanitation employees who are part of the Coronavirus relief operations, have decided to grant a one-time monetary incentive as a token of encouragement,” the order said.

The incentive will only be applicable to employees who were on duty during March and not to those who were on leave, under suspension or on unauthorised absence. All regular, contract and outsourced staffers of the Medical and Health Department will be provided 10 per cent of their gross salary/remuneration as an incentive for the month. The sanitation employees of the GHMC will get Rs 7,500 each.