Indian Immunologicals Limited ties up with Australian varsity to develop Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), on Tuesday, announced that the company was going to commence research for developing a vaccine for Coronavirus. The vaccine-maker joined hands with Griffith University of Australia to develop a ‘Live Attenuated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine’ or Covid-19 vaccine using the latest codon de-optimisation technology.

Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain will be transferred to Indian Immunologicals Limited and the vaccine-maker will work accordingly with the country’s regulator — the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO ) — to further conduct clinical trials in a phased manner. IIL intends to use its existing Vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus.

Suresh Mahalingam, a professor at Menzies Health Institute Queensland, which is affiliated to the Griffith University, Australia, said, “As this vaccine will be a live attenuated one, it is expected to be highly effective by providing very strong cellular and antibody immune responses. The other benefit of a live-attenuated vaccine is a proven track record for economical large-scale manufacturing and well-known regulatory approval pathway.”

Speaking on the development, K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “IIL is committed to addressing critical public health needs by engaging in this research collaboration. The mission at IIL is to develop vaccines that support the One Health initiative.”