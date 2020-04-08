STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Indian Immunologicals Limited ties up with Australian varsity to develop Covid vaccine

IIL intends to use its existing Vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus.

Published: 08th April 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), on Tuesday, announced that the company was going to commence research for developing a vaccine for Coronavirus. The vaccine-maker joined hands with Griffith University of Australia to develop a ‘Live Attenuated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine’ or Covid-19 vaccine using the latest codon de-optimisation technology.

Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain will be transferred to Indian Immunologicals Limited and the vaccine-maker will work accordingly with the country’s regulator — the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO ) — to further conduct clinical trials in a phased manner. IIL intends to use its existing Vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus.

Suresh Mahalingam, a professor at Menzies Health Institute Queensland, which is affiliated to the Griffith University, Australia, said, “As this vaccine will be a live attenuated one, it is expected to be highly effective by providing very strong cellular and antibody immune responses. The other benefit of a live-attenuated vaccine is a proven track record for economical large-scale manufacturing and well-known regulatory approval pathway.”

Speaking on the development, K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “IIL is committed to addressing critical public health needs by engaging in this research collaboration. The mission at IIL is to develop vaccines that support the One Health initiative.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Immunologicals Limited Covid vaccine
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp